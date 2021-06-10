Gambia: Overseeing Foreign Minister Receives Copies of Letters of Credence of the New Nigerian High Commissioner

BANJUL, 7 June 2021: The Honourable Minister of Fisheries and Water Resources, James Gomez, on Monday 7 June 2021 received copies of Letters of Credence of the new High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to The Gambia, His Excellency Mohammed Manu, at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Banjul.

Minister Gomez stepped in for Foreign Minister Dr. Mamadou Tangara who is currently attending important state duties abroad.

Receiving the new Nigerian Envoy, Minister Gomez congratulated him on his appointment and assured him of the continuous collaboration and support of the Government of The Gambia during his tour of duty. He used the opportunity to applaud the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the crucial role it played in ensuring the prevalence and maintenance of peace and stability during the 2016 political impasse in The Gambia. Minister Gomez assured High Commissioner Manu that relations between the two brotherly countries would be strengthened for mutual benefit.

It could be recalled that High Commissioner Manu succeeded High Commissioner Ibidapo - Obe Olusegun, who bade farewell in January 2020. The Federal Republic of Nigeria has always had excellent bilateral relations with The Gambia in different areas of cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic and bilateral relations in 1960. There is technical cooperation between the two countries which allows Nigerian lawyers and teachers to work in the judiciary and in the education sector of The Gambia amongst others.

For his part, the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Mohammed Manu, conveyed greetings from the President and the people of Nigeria to the President and the people of The Gambia. He hailed the leadership of both countries for the excellent bilateral ties that continue to serve as the hallmark of relations between the two countries over the past decades.