Gambia: Wrestling - Lasper Beat Down B-52 in Thrilling Fight

Thousands of wrestling lovers and followers converged at the Independence Stadium on Sunday to witness a thrilling fight between Lasperr of Club Bakau Gum Sa Bopa and B-52 of Club Banjul Japoo in the grand combat.

Bakau-based wrestler, Lasper dominated the fight from the first whistle and beat down Capital based wrestler, B-52 in less than 3 minutes to send his fans into wild celebrations and also claim the Wrestling Flag named after Lawyer Sheriff Tambadou.

Prior to the fight, both wrestlers promised their fans a victory but it was Bakau supporters who had their promise fulfilled by their wrestler.

In the freestyle wrestling, Baby Confiyas of Club Tallinding United defeated Baby Bakh Yayi of Club Tysinger Family, while Kartus of Club Feke Ma Si Boleh also beat down Laptop of Club Sanchaba Ham Sa Chossan in just 18 seconds.

Galiyon of Club Jeff Jel also overpowered Gui Gi of Club Yundum Mbolo in a traditional "Roffo" style wrestling.

Meanwhile, in the wrestling fight with boxing, Boy Baliya of Club Ndongo Ceesay defeated Komie Junior of Club Serekunda Mbolo; Soldaru Shiekh of Paradise Mbolo loss to Froncherr of Bundung Kai Bakh, while Modou Anta of Club Sukutankolu fell down to Gas of Club Yundum Mbolo in 15 seconds.

Top 5 of Club Tallinding Mbolo loss against Lichen of Club Ndongo Ceesay; Malian of Club Mara was defeated by Robel of Jabang Mbolo, while Big Show of Sanchaba Ham Sa Chossan knocked down Bala Junior of Club Bala Family in the special combat before Lasperr capped off the night with victory over B-52 in the grand combat.