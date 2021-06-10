Gambia: Regional Consultation On Food Systems Summit Dialogue Kicks Off in Basse

A seven -day nationwide regional consultation on Food Systems Summit Dialogue (FSSD) has kicked off in Basse, Upper River Region (URR). The dialogue is aimed at soliciting the views of all stakeholders nationwide on how the country would achieve the UN goal to end hunger by 2030.

In 2015, the UN adopted 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be achieved before 2030. Goal two of those 17 goals is to end hunger by 2030 and reduce malnutrition and double agricultural productions.

Against this backdrop, the ministry of Agriculture with support from the United Nations through World Food Programme (WFP) and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) is touring the country to ensure that the views of all stakeholders are captured in the final document. The regional dialogues are a follow up to the national launching, held on 19 May 2021.

The national dialogue headed by Hon. Musa Mbenga as the curator will be holding meetings in all the seven administrative regions in the country.

After the completion of the dialogue, the outcome will be presented to the Minister for Agriculture Amie Fabureh who will be travelling to Rome to present the national pathway ahead of the UN summit to be held in New York in September 2021.