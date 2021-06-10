Gambia: 44 Basse Bridge Labourers Sue Chinese Company

9 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Alagie Baba

At least 44 former employees of Sou Hung Enterprise, a company that is constructing the Basse Bridge have sued the company for not paying them.

The 44 were drivers, weldermen, operators and others who worked in different areas (also known as liver) for the Chinese company.

The 44 claimants said they were all employees of the Chinese company and were asked to stay at home by the company owing to Covid-19.

They said they were placed on monthly salary at the company, but when Covid-19 came, the company asked them to stay at home.

The 44 former employees said their employment was terminated after they started demanding for their employment contracts. In this respect, they said their former employers hired new people without giving them notice of termination of their contract.

"We were staying at home without receiving any payments," Sateneng Sidibeh told the court on Tuesday.

They want the company to pay them for all the time they stayed home. The Department of Labour wrote to the company to pay their labourers six months of redundancy and six month of notice.

The case comes up for hearing on the 1st July 2021.

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

