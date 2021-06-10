Gambia: 'Attacks Against Journalists By Party Thugs a Threat to Election Reporting'

The strings of attack against journalists' by political party thugs is becoming an issue and something that the Migration Reporter's Association of The Gambia (MiRAG) considers a safety of journalists red flag ahead of the December 4, 2021 presidential race to State house.

On April 19, 2021 a Prison Warden physically attacked Journalist Yankuba Jallow of Foroyaa Newspaper in Serrekunda, while he was covering a trial involving senior officials of the defunct National Intelligence Agency (NIA) now Security Intelligence Service (SIS).

After the proceedings, Mr. Jallow decided to take a picture of accused persons standing trial and were being escorted by the prison wardens.

The warden then cornered Jallow and ordered him to surrender his phone and stop snapping.

The reporter refused the order and some prison wardens joined him and tried to forcefully obtain his phone.

Remember those security personnel could have been the people whom he would have run to for protection in case the situation was out of hand.

In another incident, journalist Buba Gagigo of Kerr Fatu, an online media also had his fair share from Ebrima E. Njie, a presidential photographer.

The young promising journalist was attacked and physically assaulted while covering President Barrow registering for his voter's card on Wednesday 2 June 2021 in Banjul.

Reacting to these strings of attacks on journalists, MiRAG condemned them and called on the police to ensure that journalists are protected in the course of their coverage of public events including the electoral process.

"The police must also deal resolutely with all acts of election-related violence by arresting and ensuring the prosecution of the perpetrators. We urge all the political parties to educate their supporters to eschew violence in all forms, particularly against journalists, and to appreciate the role of the media in the electoral process."