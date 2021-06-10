Gambia: Niani Kunting Adopts Mayor Bensouda As Father

CRR — The people of Niani Kunting in Sami District, Central River Region, north recently adopted Talib Ahmed Bansouda, mayor of Kanifing Municipality as their honorary father at a recent political meeting held at the village.

Addressing the gathering, Anno Jawla, alkalo of the village expressed delight with the move and urged people to rally behind and vote for UDP in the forthcoming December polls.

Mama Suwanneh, women representative said that adopting Bensouda as their father would only make the party stronger within the area.

UDP regional administrative chairman, Lamin Ceesay called on people of Sami to stand and vote for UDP in the forthcoming general elections to make The Gambia great again.

Dorro Bah, UDP regional chairman in the area, said the party has a strong base in Niani especially in Kunting, and thus called on natives in the region to register and vote massively in the next presidential elections.

Bah reminded that Central River Region is the least developed region in the country, saying the area has been neglected by previous and current governments. "UDP will ensure it get the development it deserves."

Karafa Sonko, National Campaign Manager said people will not regret voting for UDP as it will only transform The Gambia into a modern state.

Reacting to the speakers, Talib Ahmed Bensouda expressed delight to be associated with the event, saying the move will remind people of the party and prepare them ahead of the forthcoming election.

Mayor Bensouda at the event presented a sum of 75,000 to the community; D25,000 to the youth to organise a football tournament and D50, 000 to women of the community to improve their garden.