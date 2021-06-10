Gambia: GPF Slap Red Scorpions to Top Women's League One

9 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) on Saturday extended their unbeaten run after thrashing Red Scorpions 3-1 in their week-five league fixture played at QCity Sports Complex in Bijilo to secure their fifth straight victory.

The win moved GPF ahead of their closest rivals Red Scorpions in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) women's league one.

Gambia Police Force sensational striker Catherine Jatta scored a hat-trick to cancel Rohey Samba's opener in the 26th, 60th and 70th minutes to give her side a resounding victory over Red Scorpions.

GPF are now leading the table with 15 points after five league outings, while Red Scorpion are second on the table standing with 12 points.

Abuko United drew goalless with Immigration at the late Ousman Saho football field.

The draw earned Abuko United 10 points and third position after five league matches, while Immigration sit fourth with 8 points.

The Gambia Armed Forces were held to a one-all draw by struggling Kinteh FC. The draw earned GAF 7 points in five league matches.

City Girls are sixth position with 2 points after five league games.

Elsewhere in the second tie, Raptim are still leading the table with 13 points after their three-all draw with Berewuleng after four league matches.

Berewuleng occupy second with 9 points, leveled with Future Bi (third) with 9 points, Prison's are fourth with 7 points after five league matches. Greater Tomorrow are fifth with 7 points, Koita's are sixth with 6 points. Jeshwang United are seventh with six points, while Lower Nuimi are eighth with 3 points. Harts are yet to bag a point after five league matches.

Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

