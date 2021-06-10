Gambia: ILS African Board of Directors Appointed Yorro Njie As Member of Their Sports Commission

The International Life Saving Federation (ILS) Africa Board of Directors has appointed Yorro Njie as a member of the Sports Commission at its meeting held on 29 May 2021.

A letter was sent to Mr. Njie on 6th June 2021 confirming his appointment. The federation thanked him for his contributions and continuous service in sport as well as submitting his nomination for the position.

Furthermore, ILS Africa is with the high hope that his experience will add value to the confederation during and after his mandate of office.

It could be recalled that Mr. Njie was elected ILS-Africa regional board member at the board's General Assembly held on 20 February 2021 and preceded by a Board Meeting that took place on 19 February 2021.

The International Life Saving Federation (ILS) comprises over 130 national life saving organisations/federations aiming at improving water safety, drowning prevention, water rescue, lifesaving and lifeguarding and lifesaving sport.

The supreme authority of the ILS is the General Assembly, which comprises of representatives from various member countries.

The Elective General Assembly elects a board of directors, whilst the board of directors conducts the business of ILS between meetings of the General Assembly and is chaired by the President.

The General Secretariat (Headquarters) is located in Leuven (Belgium) and houses the administration.

ILS has four regional branches, in Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe, which initiate, supervise and coordinate regional activities.

ILS commissions are composed of committees and working groups responsible for the management, development and technical aspects of each major ILS field of activity. They cooperate with partner organisations, governments, non-government organisations (NGOs) and sponsors to promote lifesaving worldwide.

Mr. Njie is one of the most experienced and leading sport administrator in The Gambia, with a masters' degree in Sport Administrations from the Russian International Olympic University and Sport Ethics and Integrity respectively from SWANSEA University in Wales.