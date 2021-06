PUBLIC enterprises minister Leon Jooste has extended the term of office of the four temporary members of the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) board for another three months.

Jooste explained that their term of office had been extended to 6 September, pending the recruitment of a new board, after their previous term ended on 7 June.

Heinrich Mihe Gaomab II will remain the board chairperson. The other board members are Ruth Herunga, Milka Mungunda and Dr Penny Hiwilepo van Hal.