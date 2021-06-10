Namibia: Police Investigating Swakop Fire

THE Erongo police are investigating the cause of the fire that raged at the Shoprite centre at Swakopmund on Wednesday morning.

Erongo police unit commander for community affairs inspector Ileni Shapumba issued an incident report on Wednesday indicating that while a security guard at Shoprite centre was on night patrol (around midnight), he noticed that an alarm had gone off as he was passing by one of the shops.

When he got to Foschini, he observed that all lights in the shop were on and that smoke was coming into the shop from the roof at the wall separating Foschini and Markham clothing stores, Shapumba reported.

The security guard immediately alerted the police and fire brigade. "The fire brigade managed to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries, however there was extensive damage to Foschini and Markham," said Shapumba.