Namibia: Police Investigating Swakop Fire

9 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

THE Erongo police are investigating the cause of the fire that raged at the Shoprite centre at Swakopmund on Wednesday morning.

Erongo police unit commander for community affairs inspector Ileni Shapumba issued an incident report on Wednesday indicating that while a security guard at Shoprite centre was on night patrol (around midnight), he noticed that an alarm had gone off as he was passing by one of the shops.

When he got to Foschini, he observed that all lights in the shop were on and that smoke was coming into the shop from the roof at the wall separating Foschini and Markham clothing stores, Shapumba reported.

The security guard immediately alerted the police and fire brigade. "The fire brigade managed to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries, however there was extensive damage to Foschini and Markham," said Shapumba.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X