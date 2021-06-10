Namibia: 'A Garden At Every School'

The Namibian Agronomic Board (NAB) yesterday handed over a school garden to Auas Primary School, as a part of its countrywide school gardens funding project.

The horticulture initiative, which is being undertaken in all 14 regions, is being financed at a cost of N$1.1 million. The project aims to promote agricultural practices among the youth. Speaking at the handover ceremony, minister of education Anna Nghipondoka said "the dream of the ministry is to have a garden at every school". Moreover, she indicated that children should be taught how to cultivate gardens. "Let the children take the skills and knowledge to the community," urged Nghipondoka.

NAB is responsible for the funding of the greenhouses, equipping and connecting self-regulating water tanks to enable a steady supply of water even during the school holidays.

General manager of agronomy and horticulture market development at NAB Gilbert Mulonda indicated the criteria for choosing the recipients were based on schools that have vulnerable children, existing gardens and access to water for irrigation purposes.

"We will keep monitoring the schools that are beneficiaries of this funding initiative and apart from that, the NAB as the regulator of the agronomy and horticulture industry will also make sure that all the 14 schools are registered as producers of agriculture products," Mulonda added.

He said 11 schools are completed, while two schools are 90% complete and another is yet to start. The acting school principal, Loureen Mutanamiye-Nchindo, said the main purpose of the school garden is to feed children who are less fortunate.

"The school has about 600 orphans and vulnerable children that we feed every day throughout the year," she said.