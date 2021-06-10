Tanzania: Jaffar Haniu Appointed New Director of Presidential Communications

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday appointed Jaffar Mohammed Haniu to be the Director of Presidential Communications.

He fills the gap left by Gerson Msigwa who was appointed the Director of Information Department and Chief Government Spokesperson.

Prior to the new appointment, Mr Haniu was the Director General at Africa Media Group Limited. He had also worked as Assistant Director of Presidential Communications and employee of the State broadcaster-Tanzania Broadcasting Cooperation (TBC).