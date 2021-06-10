Tanzania: Trade, Investment Key Agenda for Masisi's Two Days in Tanzania

9 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to host the President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi tomorrow on Thursday (June 10, 2021) in Dar es Salaam where the two head of states will discuss on various development issues related to trade and investment.

Addressing journalist earlier today, Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Amb. Liberata Mulamula said, "President Masisi's two day visit will focus on Economic and Trade affairs. Head of States will also discuss on issues related to cooperation between our two countries revisiting the formation of a joint permanent commission which was established in 2009."

"Through the agreement of the joint commission, Tanzania and Botswana will be able to strengthen their relationship in various sectors including trade and investment where Tanzania will be able to export food products such as soybeans, rice, sesame, sunflower and various food ingredients...

"... apart from that Tanzania will also sell sea food, shrimp and other types of fish that are not available in Boswana. So this is an opportunity for business the whole food export chain," she said.

