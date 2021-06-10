Zimbabwe: Hospital Boss Arrested for Recruiting Failed Candidate

A senior employee at Shurugwi District Hospital has been dragged to court on criminal abuse of duty accusations after allegedly offering employment to a nurse aide who had failed interviews.

The senior employee, Sibusisiwe Magwiro is a Human Resources Officer at Shurugwi District Hospital.

It is the State's case that sometime in May 2020, a vacancy for a nurse aide arose at Zviumwa clinic in Ward 16 Tongogara Rural District Council, Shurugwi.

The hospital, pursuant to the announcement of the vacancy, extended invitations for prospective candidates whose entry qualifications included five ordinary level subjects with Grade C or better, valid Red Cross Certificate, not more than 40 years of age while also being a resident of Tongogara RDC Ward 16.

Read the state outline, "On the 18th of May 2020, an 8-member interviewer panel was set up which comprised officers from Tongogara Rural District Council, staff members from Zviumwe Clinic and ward 16 local leadership members.

"Initial screening was done using the above-mentioned criteria and only three candidates were found to have the relevant qualifications, and these were (a) Rhoda Samantha Mangoma (b) Jenifer Mashoko (c) Isabeth Nhengo," the state case reads.

It is said after the interviews had been conducted, the "three candidates got the following marks; Isabeth Nhengo 63%, Jenifer Mashoko 52% and Rhoda Samantha Mangoma 44%".

As a result, the interviewing panel recommended Isabeth Nhengo for the post, having considered she ranked first in the interview.

"However, on 21 May 2020, accused intentionally and unlawfully appointed Jennifer Mashoko as the nurse aide for Zviumwa Clinic, disregarding results of the interview.

"Accused subsequently completed assumption of duty forms for Jennifer Mashoko and is currently the nurse aide for Zviumwa Clinic," the court heard.

Mangwiro is accused of acting contrary to and inconsistent with her duties as a public officer by facilitating the appointment of a candidate who had failed the interview for purposes of showing favour to Jennifer Mashoko and disfavour to Isabeth Ndengo, the deserving candidate.

On 28 May 2021, Mangwiro was arrested and appeared before Magistrate Percy Mukumba at Shurugwi Magistrates Court for initial remand.

She was represented by Constance Madzudzu of Mhaka Attorneys while Gusette Makotore appeared for the state.

She was then remanded out of custody to 29 June 2021 after paying $5 000 bail with reporting conditions at Shurugwi Police Station.