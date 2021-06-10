Botswana: Makwala Withdraws From Diamond League

10 June 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Isaac Makwala has pulled out from the Wanda Florence Diamond League competition which will take place in Rome, Italy this evening due to ill-health.

Makwala who on Sunday won a 200m race with a time of 20:37, in the FBK Continental tour games in Hengelo, The Netherlands was lined up in the 400 metres event.

His coach Justice Dipeba said in an interview last night that the athlete was not feeling well hence they decided to pull out.

He said they had to look at the bigger picture and pull out as their main objective was to get to the Olympics healthy and ready to compete, adding that the athlete most possible race would be June 20. BOPA

