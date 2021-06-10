Mozambique: No Recoveries From Covid-19 Reported On Tuesday

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported on Tuesday that, over the previous 24 hours, no Covid-19 patients were declared recovered from the disease.

Hence the total number of recoveries remains 69,687, which is about 98 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

According to a press release from the Health Ministry, one death from Covid-19 was reported on Tuesday. The victim was a 43 year old Mozambican woman who died in Maputo city. The total Mozambican death toll from Covid-19 now stands at 839.

Since the start of the pandemic, 561,992 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 811 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 237 were from Maputo city, 184 from Tete, 117 from Sofala, 97 from Zambezia, 64 from Inhambane, 53 from Nampula, 19 from Cabo Delgado, 18 from Manica, 17 from Maputo province, and five from Gaza. No tests were reported from Niassa.

791 of the tests yielded negative results, and 20 tested positive for the coronavirus. Eight of the positive cases were from Maputo city, six from Tete, three from Sofala, two from Maputo province and one from Nampula. There were no positive cases from any of the other six provinces.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for Tuesday was 2.5 per cent, which is the lowest rate so far this month. The positivity rates over the previous few days were 7.6 per cent on Monday, three per cent on Sunday, 4.1 per cent on Saturday, and 4.7 per cent on Friday.

The Ministry release reported that, over the same 24 hour period, two more patients were hospitalised in the Covid-19 treatment centres in Maputo. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards remained at 19 - 17 of these (89.5 per cent) were in Maputo, one in Matola and one in Nampula.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose from 616 on Monday to 635 on Tuesday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 313 (49.3 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 99; Tete, 92; Manica, 38; Inhambane, 26; Gaza, 25; Sofala, 16; Nampula,13; Niassa, five; Cabo Delgado, five; and Zambezia, three.