Mozambique: Fight Against Terrorism Top Priority for Cabo Delgado

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday demanded that the newly appointed Secretary of State for the northern province of Cabo Delgado, Antonio Supeia, make further efforts in the fight against the terrorism that has plagued parts of the province since October 2017.

At the ceremony in Maputo where he swore Supeia into office, Nyusi also stressed the need to guarantee social welfare and health care for the hundreds of thousands of people displaced from their homes by the terrorist attacks.

Nyusi insisted that the Secretary of State for the province must monitor the programmes to assist the displaced, working closely with the national relief agency, the Disaster Management and Reduction Institute (INGD), and with the Agency for the Integrated Development of the North (ADIN). The authorities in Cabo Delgado he added, must encourage self-employment for young people, and the reconstruction of the areas devastated by the terrorists.

"The reality you find will demand of you sacrifice, dedication and commitment", Nyusi told Supeia.

The implementation of security measures, he added, was "the priority of priorities", seeking a return to normality in the districts ravaged by terrorism. The government authorities must work "with all the vital forces of society to ensure that the affected districts do not remain depopulated or occupied by the terrorists and their followers".

Supeia takes over from Armindo Ngunga, who has been appointed chairperson of ADIN.

At the same ceremony Nyusi swore Vicente Joaquim into office as the new Secretary of State for Maputo City.

He urged the new officials to work with integrity, and in coordination with the local authorities and other elected bodies.