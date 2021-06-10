Mozambique: Fight Against Terrorism Top Priority for Cabo Delgado

9 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday demanded that the newly appointed Secretary of State for the northern province of Cabo Delgado, Antonio Supeia, make further efforts in the fight against the terrorism that has plagued parts of the province since October 2017.

At the ceremony in Maputo where he swore Supeia into office, Nyusi also stressed the need to guarantee social welfare and health care for the hundreds of thousands of people displaced from their homes by the terrorist attacks.

Nyusi insisted that the Secretary of State for the province must monitor the programmes to assist the displaced, working closely with the national relief agency, the Disaster Management and Reduction Institute (INGD), and with the Agency for the Integrated Development of the North (ADIN). The authorities in Cabo Delgado he added, must encourage self-employment for young people, and the reconstruction of the areas devastated by the terrorists.

"The reality you find will demand of you sacrifice, dedication and commitment", Nyusi told Supeia.

The implementation of security measures, he added, was "the priority of priorities", seeking a return to normality in the districts ravaged by terrorism. The government authorities must work "with all the vital forces of society to ensure that the affected districts do not remain depopulated or occupied by the terrorists and their followers".

Supeia takes over from Armindo Ngunga, who has been appointed chairperson of ADIN.

At the same ceremony Nyusi swore Vicente Joaquim into office as the new Secretary of State for Maputo City.

He urged the new officials to work with integrity, and in coordination with the local authorities and other elected bodies.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X