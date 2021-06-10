Africa: Continent Nears 4.5 Million Covid-19 Recoveries

Columbus Mavhunga / VOA
A nurse prepares to vaccinate a citizen against Covid-19, at Wilkins Hospital, Zimbabwe's main vaccination center, in Harare, May 12, 2021.
10 June 2021
allAfrica.com

As of June 10, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,962,411 while over 28,114,964 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 133,360 and 4,472,395 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,712,939 - and 57,310 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (522,389), Tunisia (360,285), Ethiopia (273,398), Egypt (270,292), Libya (188,157) and Kenya (173,661).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

