Zimbabwe: Dembare Keen On Nakamba Tourney

GIANTS Dynamos are keen to use the inaugural Marvelous Nakamba Under-17 tournament to showcase the development work that has been taking place at their club in the last few years.

DeMbare are one of the eight teams which have been invited to send their Under-17 teams for the event, set to take place in Bulawayo, between June 18 and 19.

The other teams, in this year's first edition of the tourney, include Highlanders, Njube Spurs, Hwange Dynamo, Albun Academy, Bulawayo City, Ajax Hot Spurs and Chicken Inn.

DeMbare's executive member in charge of development, Francis Madzinga, told the club's website the Under-17 tournament, will help showcase their junior talent.

The tournament is scheduled for White City and Luveve.

According to the organisers, some European scouts are expected to grace the tournament.

There will be team and individual prizes to motivate the players as well as to reward excellence.

"We are excited to be invited and want to bring home the title. The tournament is going to showcase junior talent in the country.

"It will also put to rest the doubt people have, that junior policy is non-existent at Dynamos.

"We are going to assemble a competitive team which will challenge for honours," Madzinga said.

The Marvelous Nakamba Foundation will launch the tournament, which received special clearance from the relevant authorities, in Bulawayo.

Apart from Under-17s, the club also have other age-groups, including a development side that play in the Division Two, and has seen players graduating to the senior team.

"Currently we have Under-10, 14, 16 and 18. We also have our Division Two side which has supplied players who include Luke Musikiri, Bill Antonio, Hamilton Gomba and Tendaishe Magwaza to the senior team this season.

"Some of the players from the developmental side who are yet to be registered include Kelvin Rateiwa and goalkeeper Tanyaradzwa Jinja."

Prince Edward student Antonio has started in three of the first team's matches in the Chibuku Super Cup.

His 17-year old schoolmate, Musikiri, came in as a substitute in one of the matches.