Zimbabwe: Nhanga Concept Gets Support

10 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's nhanga/gota/ixhiba concept has become an effective tool in championing gender equality in Mashonaland Central, with Roots Africa using the concept to advocate against social practices which infringe on women and children's rights.

Ms Sandra Muzama from Roots Africa said lack of proper parent and child communication on sexual reproductive health issues has contributed to many challenges, including child marriages.

Mashonaland Central is reportedly contributing about 50 percent of child marriages in the country.

Child marriages in the province are prevalent in farming and mining areas.

"To bridge the communication gap, we have a nhanga programme borrowed from our cultural practices where girls sat down with aunties and the elderly for counselling and teaching of good morals," she said.

"We are creating a space, physically and virtually, where we give young women positive information. During the sessions we discuss issues affecting young girls. We are aware of the digital divide to marginalised girls."

Ms Muzama said they were having dialogues involving both men and women in trying to solve child marriages and gender-based violence.

Roots Africa has established a one-stop-centre to shorten the referral pathway for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

