Uganda: Ura Returns Bullet-Proof Car to Bobi

By Damali Mukhaye

President Museveni has ordered the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to immediately release the bullet-proof car belonging to Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine's car, a Toyota Land Cruiser V8, reg no UBJ 667F, has been withheld by URA for the last two months for a tax re-evaluation. This was after reports that it had been undervalued as an ordinary car.

"This is to further inform you that we have received a directive from His Excellency the President to the effect that Uganda Revenue Authority should release your client's motor vehicle immediately," URA wrote to Bobi Wine's lawyers of Wameli & Company Advocates on June 7. It added: "In light of the above, please liaise with the Commissioner Customs who by copy hereof requested to facilitate provisional release of your client's vehicle immediately."

Reassessment saga

In April, URA, upon a contested re-assessment of the car, valued its taxes at Shs337m.

URA said the new tax was upon establishing that the car is bullet-proof and costs $166,700 (more than Shs600m) and worth Shs337m of taxes.

Despite the President's directive, URA warned that he will still have to clear the outstanding taxes.

"However, please note that the outstanding tax is still due and payable. The final amount will be communicated to your client in due course after review of the appeal," URA wrote.

By press time, Bobi Wine had picked his car from URA offices in Nakawa.

When contacted , the NUP secretary general, Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, said Bobi Wine picked his car yesterday because it belongs to him, so it does not matter whether it was Mr Museveni's directive or not.

"It is his car and he had paid taxes for it, so when they asked him to go and pick it, he had to pick it. He made a commitment that he would pay the balance so no one should attach it to Museveni," Mr Rubongoya said.