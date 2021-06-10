Uganda: Failed Ldc Law Students Demand Result Details

Some of the law students who allegedly failed the Bar Course at the Law Development Centre (LDC) of the academic year 2019/2020 recently, are demanding the release of the breakdown of their results.

"LDC is the most corrupt and incompetent institution I know in Uganda. They claim 90 per cent failed exams but they have not released any single mark or exam script to us. How will one know that they failed?" Ms Agather Atuhaire, a former student, said yesterday.

"It is not possible that more than1,500 students are [slow]. When we asked them for our results, they kept on promising us but in vain. They now want us to pay Shs300, 000 per failed paper, how do I pay for a retake I am not sure of?" she added.

Another student, Mr John Kamurinde, said it is unfair for more than 300 law students to be discontinued without any proof.

"I don't know whether I failed the two subjects they say I did. There is nothing wrong with failing but allow us to see our results," Mr Kamurinde said.

Another former law student, who preferred anonymity, said LDC should give dissatisfied students a chance to have their exam scripts remarked as is the case with Uganda National Examinations Board.

The Academic Registrar, Mr Everest Turyahikayo, promised to release the breakdown of the results to every student by email today.

"We met all the students yesterday (Monday). We informed them that we are releasing the results breakdown on Wednesday. Every student knows their fate. Those who called you, tell them we shall e-mail to them the breakdown of the scores tomorrow (today),"Mr Turyahikayo said.

Last week, LDC released results for the academic year 2019/2020 with a 90 per cent failure rate.

Records at the LDC showed that a total of 1,682 law students sat for the exams, with 70 per cent partially failing as they have re-takes.

Twenty per cent of the lawyers totally failed the examinations and have since been discontinued.

Mr Frank Nigel Othembi, the LDC director, last week attributed the decline in performance mainly due to the global effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

He also attributed the high failure rate to students not being subjected to pre-entry examinations. The exams were suspended in 2019.

The 10 per cent of the total law students who passed are scheduled to graduate on Friday.

LDC is the only institution in Uganda that offers the Bar Course leading to the award of the post-graduate Diploma in Legal Practice.