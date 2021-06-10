South Africa: Minister Zulu to Receive Covid-19 Vaccine

10 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Following her successful registration on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu will this afternoon receive her COVID-19 vaccine at the Randgate Clinic in Randfontein, Gauteng.

The Minister will be joined by the CEO of SASSA, Totsie Memela-Khambula and several other people who are at the age of 60 and above as part of Phase 2 of the Mass Vaccination rollout programme, currently underway countrywide.

Recent data from the Department of Health shows that five of the nine provinces, namely Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and North West have a positive-test rate of above 10%.

Minister Zulu is a member of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Vaccines which was established to promote mass vaccination and reassure members of the public about the safety of vaccines.

With the threat of the third wave on the horizon, Minister Zulu's vaccination drive seeks to promote the public-health benefits of COVID-19 vaccines and to alleviate vaccine hesitancy.

Minister Zulu reiterated her call for all South Africans to continue to practice compliance with the prescribed non-pharmaceutical interventions: social distancing, wearing of mask at all times and washing of hands as prescribed.

"Getting vaccinated is an important part of the solution against the pandemic. We appeal to all South Africans across the country to strictly comply with all regulations and protocols," said Minister Zulu.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X