Namibia Surge to the Top

Namibia took an emphatic lead in the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament in Kigali with a 36-run victory against Kenya yesterday. It was their fourth consecutive victory which has already booked them a place in tomorrow's semifinals.

Yesterday, it was a fine team effort with the batters setting a target of 111 for victory, before the bowlers struck to dismiss Kenya for 74.

After winning the toss, Kenya elected to field, but Namibia's opening batters Adri van der Merwe and Sune Wittmann gave them a strong start, putting on 65 runs for the opening wicket. Wittmann was the first to go, for 39 off 26 balls (8x4) and when Van der Merwe was dismissed for 33 (41 balls, 4x4), Namibia were well-placed at 82/2 with seven overs to go.

Yasmeen Khan (5), Kayleen Green (2) and Edelle van Zyl (1) lost their wickets cheaply, but captain Irene van Zyl (10 not out) and Wilka Mwatile (11) took the total to 110 for six wickets at the end of their 20 overs.

In Kenya's innings, Irene van Zyl struck early dismissing Monicah Ndhambi for two, but Queentor Abel and Margaret Ngoche revived their innings with a budding partnership.

Wilka Mwatile, however, struck, bowling Ngoche for seven, and when Victoria Hamunyela dismissed Abel for 19, Kenya were three down for 32 runs.

Namibia's bowlers, backed by some great fielding, kept the pressure on Kenya with regular wickets, to dismiss the whole team for 74 runs with five overs to go.

Hamunyela won the player of the match award after taking four wickets for 15 runs, while Irene van Zyl took 3/11 and Mwatile 2/21.

Yesterday's victory came after a comprehensive 65-run win against Botswana on Tuesday, following another fine team effort.

Wittmann and Van der Merwe once again laid the foundation with a solid partnership, before Wittmann took over to score 93 not out in Namibia's total of 155 for one wicket.

Van der Merwe was run out for 17 off 32 balls, but Yasmeen Khan joined Wittmann to put Namibia firmly in charge with an unbroken 91-run partnership.

Wittmann narrowly missed out on a century, scoring 93 not out off only 60 balls, which included nine fours and three sixes, while Khan was not out on 31 off 29 balls (3x4).

In reply, Botswana got off to a steady start, but the dismissal of Florence Samanyika (13) and Laura Mophakedi (15) in quick succession put them on the back foot.

Shameelah Mosweu took the fight to Namibia, but she received little support and with wickets continuing to fall all around her, they could only score 90/7 off their 20 overs, with Mosweu scoring 29 off 22 balls (5x4).

Namibia's best bowlers were Victoria Hamunyela, who took two wickets for 11 runs, and Kayleen Green with 2/16.