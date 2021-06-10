Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance VP, MPs Challenge Parliament Expulsion

10 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Seven MDC Alliance MPs led by party vice president Lynette Karenyi-Kore have approached the High Court challenging their expulsion from the house on the advice of MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora.

The seven are Karenyi-Kore, Dorcas Sibanda, Consilia Chinanzvavana, Susan Matsunga, Prince Dubeko Sibanda, Unganai Dickson and Eric Murai.

The former MPs were elected as MDC Alliance legislators during the 2018 elections but got recalled from the national assembly by the MDC-T faction of the main opposition which was declared the legitimate MDC by the Supreme Court when the party split into two bitter factions last year.

In their application, the MPs argued their recall and subsequent expulsion from parliament was illogical.

"This is an application for a declarator seeking to declare as null and void and therefore set aside the purported termination of applicants' membership of the National Assembly," said Karenyi in a founding affidavit also filed on behalf of other applicants.

She added, "More particularly, the applicants seek a declarator to the effect that the respondent's action in purporting to notify parliament that applicants were no longer members of the MDC-T party and no longer represent MDC-T in parliament was wrongful, unlawful and invalid."

Karenyi said parliament erred in accepting and effecting their expulsion while taking instructions from Mwonzora and not from MDC Alliance which sponsored them at the time in question.

The MPs also said having dealt with them for two and half years as MDC, he was stopped and barred from treating them any differently or giving them any label or name without due process.

"Had he been acting objectively without malice, bias or ill motive, he would have acted upon, effected glaringly unlawful declaration.

"Assuming it (MDC-T) had a right to recall us, which we deny, it expelled us without due process and without complying with the provisions of any law," said Karenyi.

Cited as respondents in the court application are Mwonzora, Speaker of the National Assembly and parliament.

The seven prayed for a ruling setting aside the order the Speaker of the National Assembly and that the declaration.

They also prayed for an order of costs on attorney client scale.

The matter is yet to be heard.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X