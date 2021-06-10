Namibia: PDM to Charge MPs, Councillors Monthly Contributions

10 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to start taking a part of the salaries of its members of parliament and elected councillors as a contribution to the party's coffers.

PDM secretary general Manuel Ngaringombe says this initiative was among the decisions taken at the party's central committee meeting on Saturday.

The contributions will be made on a monthly basis and calculated as a percentage of the salaries paid to MPs and elected councillors of the party.

Ngaringombe said the contributions will assist the party in carrying out its programme of action, "and in particular putting into practical effect the PDM manifesto at national and local government level".

He said the party's donation of a container clinic to the people of Grünau was one of the initiatives by the PDM to put its 2019 manifesto into practical action.

"As a party which believes in practical action, such interventions must continue to take centre stage and be committed to the rolling out of such similar projects," he said.

