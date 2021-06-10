Zimbabwe: MDC Youth Leader's Mnangagwa Insult Trial Fails to Take Off for the 4th Time

10 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

MDC Alliance Midlands provincial youth deputy treasurer, Knowledge Makiwa's trial over an alleged 2017 insult on President Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed to take off at Zvishavane Magistrates' court for the umpteenth time.

According to Makiwa's lawyer, Vimbai Makora, this is the fourth time Makiwa has already appeared in court which has however failed to try him for lack of substantial evidence against him.

"The case has not been heard by the courts since witnesses to this matter were not available," Makora said, adding that, "the case is now set to be heard on 6 July 2021".

It is the State's case that Makiwa had an altercation with a suspected state security agent on 25 December 2017.

The suspected agent claims in their altercation, Makiwa insulted Mnangagwa.

According to the State's case, "Makiwa is alleged to have said 'Pfutseki nechi CIO chako. Pfutseki naPresident vako Mnangagwa. I am not like the man you beat', translated to 'to hell with your CIO, to hell with your President Mnangagwa'."

For that, Makiwa is charged for undermining the authority of or insulting the President as defined in section 33 (2) (b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

