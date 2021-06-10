Zimbabwe: Harare Sets Tribunal for Suspended Bosses

10 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Harare City Council has set up an independent tribunal comprising of external lawyers to investigate cases of suspended top bosses and middle managers that have been fingered in corruption allegations mostly related to land scams.

Acting Mayor Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa confirmed the move, but declined to divulge the names of the law firms for fear of possible interferences.

"We have set up an independent tribunal to hear the cases of the suspended bosses.

"There are law firms that were appointed by the council and it will not interfere with the processes at any stage," he said.

Mayor Mutizwa said the tribunal was expected to conclude its hearing within a month.

"The challenge is that some of these officials have pending criminal cases. At times, when they are supposed to be appearing before the tribunal, they will be called by the police," he said.

Suspended city top bosses include the town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango, chamber secretary Mr Charles Kandemiri and directors Mr Stanely Ndemera (Finance), Mr Addmore Nhekairo (housing) and Engineer Zvenyika Chawatama (Works).

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X