Zimbabwe: Harare Sets Tribunal for Suspended Bosses

Harare City Council has set up an independent tribunal comprising of external lawyers to investigate cases of suspended top bosses and middle managers that have been fingered in corruption allegations mostly related to land scams.

Acting Mayor Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa confirmed the move, but declined to divulge the names of the law firms for fear of possible interferences.

"We have set up an independent tribunal to hear the cases of the suspended bosses.

"There are law firms that were appointed by the council and it will not interfere with the processes at any stage," he said.

Mayor Mutizwa said the tribunal was expected to conclude its hearing within a month.

"The challenge is that some of these officials have pending criminal cases. At times, when they are supposed to be appearing before the tribunal, they will be called by the police," he said.

Suspended city top bosses include the town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango, chamber secretary Mr Charles Kandemiri and directors Mr Stanely Ndemera (Finance), Mr Addmore Nhekairo (housing) and Engineer Zvenyika Chawatama (Works).