Russia this week celebrated Russia Language Day, which falls on June 6.

Marking the day, Russia's Ambassador to Zimbabwe and Malawi, Nikolai Krasilnikov used the occasion to congratulate "compatriots and all friends with Russia".

The event was launched by UNESCO in 2010 to celebrate multilinguism and cultural diversity in promoting the use of six of the UN official working languages. June 6 was chosen to commemorate an anniversary of birthday of Alexander Pushkin (born 1799), a great poet and the Forefather of the modern Russian literature.

Launching this day while addressing the Russian Langugae Council Meeting on November 5, 2019 in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: "The uniquely rich, diverse, multifaceted Russian language is part of the world cultural heritage. But the main thing, of course, was and remains its significance for our country, for Russia, it serves as the basis for the spiritual and historical community of dozens of original cultures and peoples.

"We have an enormous responsibility for the preservation, development and dissemination of the Russian language, Russian literature, especially today, when we are faced with attempts to artificially, sometimes absolutely unceremoniously reduce the space of the Russian language in the world, push it to the periphery."