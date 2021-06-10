Liberia: Swedish Amb. Supports War, Economic Crime Court

As call for the establishment of war and economic crimes court to prosecute actors of crimes against humanity and the state continues in Liberia, Sweden Ambassador, Igiris Watervist has stressed the need to have said court established.

Madam Watervist accelerated on the issue during the opening of the fourth National Judicial Conference currently ongoing at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

The Ambassador mentioned that the establishment of the economic and war crime court will give birth to a new dawn in the Judiciary System of Liberia something she claimed is important for the transformation of the country at large.

Watervist maintained that there is a need for the court to be established in Liberia to put an end to impunity, as it had the tendency of pushing the country back to its dark days.

She added that her government will remain supportative to the government Liberia through programs that will bring development to the country, but added that the establishment of the court is also important not only for all Liberians, but other International partners and foreign residents.

The Swedish Ambassador said people who took away innocent lives and caused the country to be where it is in terms of backwardness need to account for their actions through legal mean if the rule of law must improve in Liberia.

She thanked the government of Liberia through the Judiciary Branch of Liberia for organizing this year National Judicial Conference for the overall achievement of the rule of law.