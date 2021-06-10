Zimbabwe: Motorist Lose R190k to a 'Good Samaritan'

A motorist from Bulawayo has lost R190 000 to an unknown person who had offered to assist him after he was involved in a road traffic accident.

While pretending to be offering help, the suspect (37) stole the money which was in the motorist's vehicle.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident in a statement, saying investigations were underway.

"Police in Bulawayo are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of theft from a motor vehicle which occurred on June 6, 2021 at the junction of 2nd Avenue and Lobengula Street in Bulawayo," he said.

"The suspect, who appeared to be a good Samaritan, but later turned to be a criminal, offered to help the victim who was involved in a minor road traffic accident and stole R 190 000 cash, which was in the victim's motor vehicle. Investigations are underway."