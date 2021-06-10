Liberia: President Weah Joins First Lady in Launching Menstrual & Personal Hygiene Initiative

9 June 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 joined First Lady Clar Marie Weah for the launch of the Menstrual & Personal Hygiene Initiative for adolescent girls in Liberia.

The launch of the Initiative aligns with the First Lady's flagship "She's U Movement" that promotes gender equality and women's right and empowerment in the country.

In brief remarks at the program, Feminist-In-Chief President Weah bemoaned the unending specter of stigmatization of women undergoing their menstrual period and people suffering from HIV/AIDS.

"When women are having their menstruate period, or when people are diagnosed of HIV/AIDS, there are some people who say demeaning things or keep distance away from them," the President said. "They are feared or not associated with. This is wrong."

He said there is no reason why women undergoing menstrual period should be stigmatized because it is a natural phenomenon.

The President also admonished women, especially married women, not to create unacceptable conditions when they are undergoing their menstrual period, noting, "Nothing is wrong with cooking for your husband even when you are having your period."

The President termed it a form of self-stigmatization when women try to distance themselves from their husbands due to menstruation.

At the program, the Liberian Chief Executive pledged to purchase a machine for the mass production of menstrual pads towards First Lady Clar Weah's Menstrual & Personal Hygiene Initiative.

The President said menstrual pads must be available and affordable at all times particularly for young girls to remain in schools and healthy.

He averred that his administration would do all it can to ensure that the sexual reproductive health and rights of Liberian women and girls are guaranteed at all times.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X