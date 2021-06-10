Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Observes New Period of Restrictions

9 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolans start as from Wednesday 09 observing a new period of restrictions amid prevention and combat covid-19.

The government introduces new measures that will be in place

for one-month period.

Luanda-based public and private services will keep their workforce at 50 percent, except for the sectors of education, health, defence and police, media, energy and waters, ports and airports, bank and solid waste collection services, which should carry on at 100 percent.

In the other provinces, the workforce is equally maintained at 75 percent, in public and private services.

Restrictions also include the closure of restaurants and other facilities in Luanda on weekends.

Still in Luanda province, the list include ban on leaving and entering Luanda without authorisation, with the exception of citizens on duty, duly accredited, merchants with goods and services, transporting patients or transferring corpses.

In order to prevent the import of the new variants of the disease, the Government also determined a ban on the entry of non-resident foreign citizens coming from or passing through Brazil and India.

