Sierra Leone: CAS Clears Rodney Michael to Contest for SLFA Presidency

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has on Thursday, June 3rd, declared Rodney Edmond Michael eligible to contest for the 2021 Sierra Leone Football Association Elections.

In a press release from CAS dated 3rd June, 2021, the renowned sports of arbitration court stated it has overturned the Ethics Board's decision which disqualified Rodney Michael to stand as a nominee for the SLFA elections.

CAS statement reads: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has partially upheld the appeal filed by Rodney Michael against the decision rendered on 25 March 2021 by the Ethics Board of the Sierra Leone Football Association (the Challenged Decision)."

"In contrast to the Challenged Decision, the CAS Panel overturned the Ethic Board's finding that

Mr Rodney Michael was ineligible to stand as nominee for election to an executive position in the Sierra Leone Football Association pursuant to Article 17(1) and (2) of the Ethics Code and Regulations 2020 and Article 26(2) of the FIFA Code of Ethics. Accordingly, the CAS Panel ruled that Rodney Michael is eligible to stand for the 2021 elections for the Sierra Leone Football Association presidency."

CAS further stated: "However, the fines and penalties imposed on Rodney Michael in the Challenged Decision were maintained. Such sanctions result from the decision of Rodney Michael to sue the Sierra Leone FA before State courts in 2014 instead of referring the dispute to arbitration. The civil claim is still pending.

In coming to its decision, the CAS Panel found that there was no concrete evidence that Rodney

Michael was in breach of the ethics regulations at this time. The sanctions which have been upheld by CAS are of minor importance and do not affect the status of Rodney Michael to participate in the

forthcoming presidential elections.

In view of the proximity of the elections for the presidency of the Sierra Leone Football Association the CAS Panel has issued its decision only, without the grounds which will be notified at a later date."

The latest from CAS allows Rodney Michael to participate in the forthcoming presidential election on Saturday in Makeni as the incumbent Isha Johansen has already withdrawn