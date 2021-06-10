Sierra Leone: 156 Mattresses Missing At Pademba Prisonsenior Prison Officer Jailed

Assistant Superintendent of Correctional Centers, Abu Bakarr Nyanqui, was sent last week sent on remand at the Male Correctional Facility on Pademba Road in Freetown after he appeared before Magistrate Sahr Kekura at Magistrate Court No.1 for allegedly stealing foam mattress belonging to the Facility.

According to police, Nyanqui, on Monday 19th April, 2021, at the Male Correctional Facility on Pademba Road in Freetown, did steal 156 foam mattresses, property of the Sierra Leone Correctional Service.

Earlier, in his testimony, Detective Solomon Amadu told the court that one Mustapha Jalloh, a driver, was arrested in connection to the theft, but he told the police that it was the accused that have hired him to transport the said items to a certain location.

"When the driver was questioned, he disclosed that the accused Nyanqui hired him to transport the foam mattresses for him," he said.

He continued that when further enquiries were made at the Correctional Facility in respect of the movement of the foam mattresses, they discovered that entries were made in the Prison's diary by the accused.

"The entries indicated that the accused removed 50 assorted foam mattresses which he conveyed to the reintegration center at New England Ville in Freetown, and on the 20th April, 2021, the accused also removed 50 foam mattresses from the Pademba Road Facility to the reintegration center," he added.

He further stated that the investigation continued to the reintegration center in respect of the movement of mattresses from the facility and that a request was made for the release of certain military officers at the reintegration center, who later made statements on various dates.

He said the file was later transferred to the Law Officers Department, where they received an advice to charge the accused.

"I therefore charged the accused with the offence of Larceny by Servant contrary to Section 17(1a) of the Larceny Act of 1916."

Meanwhile, Magistrate Sahr Kekura deferred the cross-examination to the next adjourned date-7th June, 2021.

Lead defense counsel, lawyer C. Campbell, renewed his application for bail on behalf of his client, but he was denied.

Magistrate Sahr Kekura remarked that he will only consider bail after the witness's evidence has been tested by way of cross-examination.

In another development in the same courtroom, five accused persons who allegedly murdered Kai Osman Fengie on Wednesday, 20th April, 2021, at Koidu Town, made their maiden appearance before the lower court but were denied bail and sent on remand.

Police alleges that Mohamed Johnson, Aiah Komba, Kalilu Fofanah, Victor Kellie, and Ishmael Charles murdered the deceased in the diamond rich district of Kono.

They are charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder contrary to law, and murder contrary to law.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ibrahim Sheik Mansaray is prosecuting the matter while the accused persons were not represented in court.

State prosecutor, Yusif Issac Sesay who is prosecuting the matter alongside Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ibrahim Sheik Mansaray, told the court that he needed to prepare well and have conference with his witnesses before summoning them to court.

Magistrate Sahr Kekura adjourned the matter to the 9th June 2021.