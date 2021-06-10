Namibia: Mukaya 'A True Servant'

KATIMA MULILO Urban constituency councillor, the late John Mukaya, who was described as a true servant of the people, was laid to rest on Monday.

Hundreds of mourners paid their last respects to Mukaya, who was also a member of parliament from Silumbi village in the Katima Mulilo rural constituency of Zambezi region.

Mukaya (48), died in a car accident on 26 May in the Mpyu area of Zambezi region.

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa, in a message of condolence read on her behalf by Austin Samupwa, described Mukaya as a leader who kept the Swapo torch burning till his last day on earth.

"Comrade Mukaya served in different positions and portfolios of the Swapo party without fear or favour. He was a man who had people at heart when given a task to perform; he always considered working for the public a priority," she said.

Shaningwa said Mukaya advocated unity of purpose among people of Zambezi region and the Namibian nation at large.

"Indeed, comrade Mukaya was there when our motherland needed him the most, when the colonisers fought the defenceless women and children. We therefore thank the family of our late comrade for making him available for the service to his nation and we shall forever remember his contributions during and after the national liberation struggle," she said.

The Zambezi Regional Council chairperson, Warden Simushi, described the late Mukaya as a powerful leader who did not shy away from speaking the truth whenever it was needed, saying the nation witnessed this when he presented some of the motions in the National Council recently.

"He was a fearless politician who represented the people who elected him. We are saddened by his loss at the Zambezi Regional Council. However, it is enough for us to know that God knows why he took him from us," he said.

In another message of condolence, urban and rural development minister Eratus Uutoni, noted that Mukaya's death will not only be felt by the family and friends, but by the nation as well, because he was a true servant of the people.

"The late Mukaya was a loving and caring person, who dedicated himself to serving in the interest of the people of Katima Mulilo, the entire Zambezi region, as well as on a national level. May the memories of his wonderful personality and his many contributions on regional and national levels be cherished and celebrated," he said.