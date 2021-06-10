Tunisia: Mechichi Examines in Geneva Ways to Help Tunisia Produce Covid-19 Vaccine

Tunis/Tunisia — Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iwealala, said Wednesday in Geneva (Switzerland) that she will work with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to help Tunisia manufacture the anti-COVID vaccine in Tunisia, a statement of the Prime Ministry reads.

She stressed, in a statement to the media, reported at the end of the talks with Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, visiting Geneva, on the importance of the expertise available in Tunisia in this field, noting that the meeting with Tunisian officials was fruitful.

Mechichi, whose words are also reported in the statement, stressed that the talks held with the WTO Director-General, at the organisation's headquarters in Geneva, focused on intellectual property and the possibility of developing vaccine manufacturing in Tunisia.

In his statement to the media, the PM said that this meeting with the WTO D-G was a continuation of the meetings held with WHO officials, stressing the importance of Tunisian human and medical skills in this field.

He also expressed Tunisia's determination to support the WTO D-G in the mission to ensure the success of the forthcoming trade negotiations and to prepare the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference (CM12) to be held in Geneva from November 30 to December 3 this year.

Besides, Tunisia intends to present, during the Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD 8) to be held in August 2022 in Tunisia, a project to set up a vaccine manufacturing unit for the Tunisian and African markets. This unit will be led by the MEDIS group, which specialises in the manufacture and marketing of generic drugs.