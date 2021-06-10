Zimbabwe: Govt's New Murambatsvina Targets Backyard Homes

9 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Harare Provincial Development Coordinator Tafadzwa Muguti has announced the return of 'Operation Murambatsvina' in the metropolitan province despite Monday's widely condemned demolishing of vending stalls in the capital.

Muguti went on to applaud the same state security agents who were tearing down tuckshops and stalls especially around the Mbudzi area in Harare and different areas in Chitungwiza.

He on Monday gave a directive to the Harare City Council, Chitungwiza Town Council, Ruwa Local Board and Epworth Local Board to enforce a provincial joint operation from Monday that will rid the area of illegal structures.

He said authorities will soon be getting into residential areas to do away with backyard cottages, illegally constructed precast walls and tuckshops in scenes akin to the controversial Murambatsvina of 2005 that saw government collaborate with local authorities to raze down homes and under the pretext of a widely condemned national clean-up campaign.

"I would like to applaud our security services and all the stakeholders who have helped the government in carrying out our successful operation in Harare Metropolitan Province today," said Muguti.

"This operation is aimed at clamping down on illegal activities that has been carried out in Harare Metropolitan Province.

"Residents must take note that the Second Republic is not stopping at nothing. We are now getting into the next phase of our operation.

"This phase will target all those who constructed illegal durawall, backyard cottages and tuckshops in their yards.

"This services as a notice to the residents that our team will be visiting all locations to check if they are complying with laws of the land."

Muguti gave residents 72 hours to remove all illegal structures before his team moves in.

Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) expressed its concerns, arguing although sanity should be restored, basic rights had to be respected.

"CHRA appreciates the intention to bring order and sanity in the City of Harare but condemns the process and strategies being employed by the government," read a CHRA statement released Tuesday.

"Constitutional principles must be held in both practice and decision-making."

Some 700 000 people were affected by late President Robert Mugabe's Operation Murambatsvina with the United Nations (UN) indicating some 2.4 million people could have been affected across the country.

Critics argued he had been targeting urbanites who usually vote MDC at elections hence disenfranchising them meant less competition against then opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X