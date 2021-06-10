Mauritius: Covid-19 - Health Minister Provides Updates On Current Situation and Vaccination Programme

press release

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is ongoing and as at date some 300 480 persons have been inoculated with their first COVID-19 vaccine dose and around 214 009 second doses have already been administered.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal made this announcement, this evening, at a press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis.

The Minister provided the following information regarding the COVID-19 situation in Mauritius:

The results for 2496 tests have been obtained and 12 positive cases have been detected. Two have been detected through the Contact Tracing exercise and one concerns a resident of Belle Vue who stays in a dormitory; two cases detected after three days in quarantine; one after seven days in quarantine; five upon admittance in quarantine centres.

One case has been detected in the Covid testing centre at the Jeetoo Hospital and another one in a ward at Jeetoo hospital. The ward has been placed under quarantine.

Some 209 persons are admitted in treatment centres, among whom 32 in the new ENT hospital. The health state of one patient is being closely monitored and is under dialysis. His condition is stable at the moment.

Some 1318 persons are admitted in quarantine centres.

Red Zones

He further announced that La Valette has been listed as a Red Zone since 04 June 2021 and two dormitories in L'Amitié have been listed as Red Zones.

8 positive cases have been identified in a dormitory for foreign workers of Princess Tuna;

A ward at Flacq Hospital has been placed into quarantine, following detection of positive cases in its isolation ward and among staff members.

The situation at Orange Tower in Ebène is being closely monitored following the detection of 6 positive cases in a company on the third and sixth floor. Testing is being made on all those working in the building, and so far some 79 employees have been admitted in quarantine centres.

Some 797 PCR tests were carried out yesterday at Plaine Des Papayes, and no positive case was detected.

Minister Jagutpal further informed that regarding the situation at Vallée Pitot where a total of 12 COVID-19 positive cases were detected, the last 2 being on 28 May 2021, regular testing is being carried out. The incubation period of COVID-19 is estimated to be 14 days, thus the removal of the region from the Red Zone list will be around 11 June 2021, if no positive case is detected after testing, he said.

He recalled that the aim is to ensure the health safety of the residents.

These same measures have been applied in all areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected and necessitated lockdown measures, he emphasised.

He recalled that the High Level Committee on COVID-19 is monitoring the situation across the Island and the necessary is being made to ensure that ACCA students residing in Red Zones are able to sit for their examinations.

Dr Jagutpal underscored the importance of abiding to social and physical distancing and hygiene measures to halt the propagation of the coronavirus in the community.