Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 16 Cases Detected in Quarantine

9 June 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has analysed 3 893 PCR tests yesterday 8 June 2021.

The positive cases detected during the evening are as follows:

· Seven cases detected on Day 4 in quarantine. These cases are patients who have become positive in quarantine.

· Five cases detected on Day 7 in quarantine. They are patients who have become positive in quarantine.

· Four cases detected on Day 0 in quarantine. They are residents of Camp Garreau Flacq (1) and d'Epinay (3).

626 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

- 634 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

- 203 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

- 42 cases recorded following targeted screening.

- 8 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of active cases at the local level is 237.

Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

