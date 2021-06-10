Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Activists Acquitted of Disorderly Conduct Charges

9 June 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Two Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)-Alliance activists who were arrested on 24 August 2020 while attending Zengeza West legislator, Job Sikhala's trial at Harare Magistrates Court have been acquitted.

Terrence Manjengwa and Tanyaradzwa Ziwaira were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct as defined in section 41(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

They were accused of singing a protest song denouncing the incarceration of the opposition party legislator.

In court, prosecutors claimed that Manjengwa and Ziwaira acted unlawfully by singing a song with the lyrics "siyanai naye Sikhala munomuvengerei" which when translated means "leave Sikhala alone" and uttering the words "Sikhala ngaabube" (free Job Sikhala now).

However, Harare Magistrate Tendai Muchini recently removed the two from remand after the State failed to avail witnesses for trial to commence.

They were represented by Webster Jiti of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Sikhala was arrested after going into hiding in July last year as State security agents were hunting for him on accusations of inciting violence and organizing the foiled July 31 protests.

Meanwhile, Harare Magistrate Barbara Mateko last week exonerated a trio of Terrence Manjengwa, Blessed Changara, and Barnabas Gura who were arrested on charges of unnecessary movement during the national lockdown as defined in section 4(1)(a) of the Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment, and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order Statutory Instrument 77/2020.

They had again been arrested while following Sikhala's court proceedings.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X