Botswana: President Masisi Off to Tanzania

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi will on June 10 undertake a two-day working trip to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

A Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation news release says the purpose is to discuss among other things ways of broadening the scope of bilateral cooperation between Botswana and Tanzania with his counterpart, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The two heads of state will also deliberate on the political and security situation in the SADC region, says the release.

It states that Tanzania is an important ally and strategic partner to Botswana.

The two countries enjoy decades of cordial bilateral relations and have over the years cooperated in a number of areas including finance, works and transport, training and human resource development, states the release.

President Masisi will be accompanied by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Dr Lemogang Kwape and senior government officials.

Dr Masisi and his delegation return home on June 11.

Source : BOPA