Zimbabwe: Hurungwe Records 48 Covid-19 Positive Cases in 3 Days

9 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

At least 14 health personnel from Karoi and Chidamoyo hospitals in Hurungwe district have tested positive to Covid-19 bringing the total to 48 in the past three days.

All the 14, 12 from Karoi Hospital and two from Chidamoyo Hospital, were fully vaccinated before acquiring the virus and are asymptomatic.

Karoi, which has become the hotspot in the province, also recorded 20 positive cases within the same period whose vaccination status is yet to be known, while 14 unvaccinated pregnant women tested positive for the virus at Chidamoyo Hospital, located some 100 kilometres south of Karoi town.

Mashonaland West acting medical director Dr Gift Masoja confirmed the cases adding that contact tracing was still being conducted.

