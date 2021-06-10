Nigeria: Notorious Native Doctor in Police Net for Preparing Charms for IPOB, ESN

The police say it foiled an attack on Police headquarters and killed five members of the IPOB.

The police in Imo State have arrested a 40-year-old man, Uzoamaka Ugoanyanwu, said to be a notorious native doctor who allegedly prepares charms for members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The Commissioner of Police in Imo Abutu Yaro, confirmed the arrest in statement signed by the command's spokesman Bala Alkana, a superintendent of police.

The commissioner said the police also arrested nine suspects who took part in the attack on the country home of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Mr Yaro said the breakthrough followed painstaking investigation carried out by the command's tactical units and urged criminal elements who are still in possession of Police arms to willingly return them.

The police with the support of the military, foiled a deadly attack on Police headquarters on Sunday and killed five members of the ESN.

They also invaded ESN camp on Monday in Ikeduru council area, dislodged the camp and rescued a female police officer held captive.

"In consonance with the mandate given to the operatives of the command by IGP Alkali Usman to fish out all criminal elements in the state and restore normalcy to the state, we have declared war on criminal elements.

"On June 8, at about 1630 hrs, tactical teams of the command through diligent and painstaking investigations, stormed Ukwuorji, Mbaitoli Local Government area, along Onitsha road and arrested one Ezeugo Ordu, a native of Ubachima, Omuma, Oru West LGA.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He confessed to being a member of IPOB/ESN and made useful statements to the Police as regards to the recent attacks on Police stations as well as the residence of Gov. Uzodinma.

"He further led operatives of the command to the IPOB/ESN camp, a bush close to Njaba River, 9 persons were arrested at the criminal hideout while planning another attack, assorted charms were recovered from them.

"However, two out of the 9 arrested in the hideout, Chinedu Nwakaire and Uzoamaka Ugoanyawu the native doctor, were identified to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the private residence of the governor recently," he said.

Furthermore, the CP reiterated the call on members of the IPOB/ESN, or any other criminal syndicate operating in the state, especially those who stole police arms and ammunitions to voluntarily surrender themselves to enable them get a "soft landing".

(NAN)