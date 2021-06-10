Namibia: Nust Celebrates Technology Day

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) held a Technology Day recently to convene developers, consumers, and enthusiasts of technology.

The event is new at NUST, and aims to bring forth students and other innovators' original ideas on how digital technologies can be used in products and services.

"As a technological university, we saw it befitting to bring together tech enthusiasts, researchers, and developers to showcase the university's innovative projects in this field and share knowledge," said the institution's vice-chancellor Erold Naomab, who also marked 100 days.

Naomab highlighted that research and technology are vital elements in building a country's socio-economic growth and sustainability, hence NUST's continuous effort towards reinventing itself in the key areas, in accordance with the national development goals and global trends.

"Right from the onset of the pandemic, NUST was quick to adopt new technologies in the transformation of traditional pedagogy. Our blended model of teaching and learning is enabling us to build towards a positive technological ethos.

"Albeit that the maturity of the digital transformation at a teaching stage is still questionable, the revolution towards a fully-fledged Smart Campus will not be

possible without the strong synergies between NUST and its stakeholders to enhance our technical capacity," he explained.

According to NUST FM presenter, Vezepongunga Muniazo, the Technology Day is also aimed at realigning the university with its mission of being a responsive university, creatively meeting the needs of society and the global economy in terms of technology and innovation.

"It is very important to showcase the university's innovative projects in this arena to make the necessary strides in the right direction. This is a step forward in terms of the university's contribution to the Namibian economy," he added.

The prestigious ceremony also saw exhibitions from the NUST community and other external stakeholders.

Exhibitors included the winner of the Tech Gamer award, Faculty of Computing and Informatics; India-Namibia Centre of Excellence in Information Technology; researchers working on the Biomass Utilisation by Sustainable Harvest project, as well as Pulsar electronic solutions that walked away with the prize for Tech Star award and Onix Business Solutions, amongst others.