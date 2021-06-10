Mauritius: Twenty-Three New Cases of Covid-19 Infections Confirmed

press release

Mauritius has registered 23 new positive COVID-19 cases today out of a total of 2494 PCR tests conducted.

The figures were reported, this evening, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, during the press briefing of the National Communication Committee on the COVID-19, held at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

The Minister provided the following information regarding the COVID-19 situation in Mauritius:

Out of the 23 new positive COVID-19 cases detected today, three have been detected through the Contact Tracing exercise and residents of Flacq who were in contact with quarantined ward 2.2 at Bruno Cheong Hospital.

19 positive cases concern foreign workers of Princes Tuna (Mauritius) Ltd factory. These workers live in two dormitories that were declared as Red Zones on Tuesday 08 June 2021.

Princes Tuna factory has been identified to be a cluster of the COVID-19.

One positive case has been detected following the positive case identified at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National Hospital last Thursday.

All employees of the Princes Tuna factory who were in contact with the positive patients have been put in quarantine and mass testing will be ongoing.

As regards vaccination campaigns, Dr Jagutpal called on to the population to conform to sanitary measures while waiting to be inoculated. He also reassured that every person will be able to get vaccinated. As at date, more than 310 000 people have received their first doses of the vaccines against the COVID-19 and there is an additional 533 000 doses, including first and second doses of vaccines available, he further stated.

As regards the elderly, the Health Minister underscored that it is not possible to provide vaccines in the same way that Old Age Pensions were distributed, that is, door-to-door, as there are certain specific protocols that need to be observed.