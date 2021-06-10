Mauritius: Minister Ganoo Pays Tribute to Sir Anerood Jugnauth

press release

'I have had the privilege of knowing him, sharing his experience and inspiring myself from his work ethics, and admiring his commitment to his fellow citizens for more than 40 years'. It is with this statement that the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, paid tribute, this evening, to the former President and Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Sir Anerood Jugnauth (SAJ), GCSK, KCMG, QC, PC, at the National Assembly, in Port-Louis.

At the very outset, he expressed his heartfelt and deepest condolences to the bereaved family, in particular to Lady Sarojini Jugnauth for the loss of such a remarkable man, who devoted nearly 60 years of his life to the service of the country.

The Minister recalled that he has been associated to this political giant and stated that his like will not be seen soon again. 'The twenty years between us means nothing because we both had hailed from the same legal and political background', he added.

Recalling past days, Minister Ganoo underscored that he first met SAJ in the seventies, when he had just left the judiciary to practice as a barrister and had the honour to appear against him in a few cases as well as his junior when their political party members had to face trials regularly in cases of a political nature.

He further indicated that the milestone of 1982 was memorable as SAJ became Prime Minister of the country and Leader of the House and elected him as the then Speaker of the New Legislative Assembly, thus becoming the first speaker.

The early days of his Prime Ministership was certainly not a bed of roses but all those who had lived these days with him would remember the composure, the stoicism and the ingenuity he demonstrated which paved the way for the statesman he was to become, Minister Ganoo underpinned.

As regards the fight to make Mauritius a Republic, the Minister highlighted that SAJ displayed huge independence of mind and commitment to make of Mauritius a stronger democracy and to strengthen the democratic foundation of the country. 'I can vouch that it was his idea to amend section 47 of the Constitution, thus making it impossible for any government even with a three-quarter majority to change the democratic nature of our government', he indicated.

The Minister further recalled how SAJ started the challenging journey to shape the destiny of the nation and set the highest standards for himself and for others too by showing political talent; firm determination; dedication and honour; courage in adversity; clear-sighted visions; steadfastness of purpose; pragmatism; and yet staying simple and humble in manner.

According to him, SAJ has left an extraordinary legacy behind through his passion for making our country a better place to live in, by being a mentor, a professional, a counsellor, a confident, a stern father figure but also a friend and, a shoulder to lean on. He was a man of action of conviction of results guided by sound practicality, the Minister concluded.