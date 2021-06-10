Mauritius: Saj's Journey Is an Inspiration to All Our People, Says Prime Minister Jugnauth

press release

'Sir Anerood Jugnauth (SAJ) was a man of exceptional qualities who rose from humble beginnings to become one of the country's most accomplished and acclaimed leaders. His life journey is a perfect illustration of the triumph of perseverance, courage and determination, and is a source of inspiration to all our people, especially our youth. With his demise, the country has lost one of its most illustrious sons, a remarkable and highly respected statesman, who devoted himself to the service of his motherland and in his own unique way, touched the heart of its people'.

This statement was made by the Prime Minister (PM), Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this evening, in the National Assembly during a special sitting to pay tribute to late Sir Anerood Jugnauth, GCSK, KCMG, QC, PC, former Prime Minister and former President of the Republic of Mauritius, who passed away on 03 June 2021 at the age of 91 years old.

Prime Minister Jugnauth described SAJ as a true patriot, endowed with indomitable spirit who earned his rightful place in history through hard work, struggle and faith in selfless service to the nation. SAJ, highlighted the PM, was a man of great vision, driven by the grand ideals to make his country a better place for everybody. Sir Anerood's leadership qualities, pointed out the Prime Minister, percolated from the House to Government as he led successive teams of Ministers and other Parliamentarians.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Jugnauth underscored that SAJ discharged all his responsibilities with honour, dignity and determination. His abiding concern for the wellbeing of his people and his country will continue to be a source of inspiration for generations to come, added the PM. The Nation, said the Prime Minister, has lost a son who dedicated almost 60 years in serving his country and his fellow citizens.

In addition, the Prime Minister indicated that throughout his long political career, Sir Anerood showed respect for the constitution of the country, for the institutions of the State, for the separation of powers, and above all for the rule of law and human rights. One of his legacies which arises the respect of one and all is his relentless and epic struggle for the complete decolonisation of Mauritius and the cause of the Chagossian community, he stated. SAJ, added Prime Minister Jugnauth, brought our claim of sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago to the United Nations General Assembly in 2017.

Driven by his unflinching faith, SAJ subsequently decided, at the age of 88, to once again wear his barrister's gown and make a powerful, convincing and memorable submission at the International Court of Justice for the complete decolonisation of Mauritius and the legitimate rights of the Chagossians, the PM stated. SAJ will also be remembered for his contribution to law and order, and above all for his ruthless battle against the drugs mafia, as evidenced by two Commissions of Inquiry he instituted and bold measures taken to tackle the drug scourge in Mauritius.

Speaking about the numerous distinctions received by SAJ, Prime Minister Jugnauth outlined that Sir Anerood was conferred, among others, the title of the Grand Officier de l'Ordre de la Légion d'honneur by the Republic of France in 1990. He was also elevated to the rank of Privy Councillor by Her Majesty the Queen and was conferred the title of the Right Honourable for life in 1987.

Moreover, the Prime Minister dwelt on the political career of SAJ, recalling that the latter has been Prime Minister for several times in the past. He added that Sir Anerood was also was known for his franc parler, for being truthful, candid and straightforward - qualities that arouse admiration and respect of his collaborators as well as opponents.

SAJ, underpinned the Prime Minister, will specially be remembered for his simplicity and humility. He had deep faith in the universality of man and believed in the eternal values of brotherhood and all these made him a beacon of peace and harmony. Prime Minister Jugnauth added that the country will also remember SAJ as being the "Father of the Mauritian economic miracle", the architect of the accession of the country to the status of Republic, and the founder of the Ebène Cyber City, among others.

Following the demise of SAJ, pointed out Prime Minister Jugnauth, the Government of India, as a mark of respect to him, declared 05 June 2021 a day of national mourning across India. The Mauritian Prime Minister seized the opportunity to thank the Prime Minister of India, his Government and the people of India for this tribute to the memory of SAJ. This, he added, shows the profound relationship between the two countries. He also commended all those in Mauritius and across the world who expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.