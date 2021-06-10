Nigeria: Insecurity - Govt Urged to Pay Special Attention to Universities

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Bingham University, Nasarawa State, Prof Barnabas Quirix, has urged the federal government to pay special attention to private and public universities across the nation to enable them to continue normal academic activities.

Prof Quirix, who said his university was committed to work assiduously to put necessary measures in place to secure lives and property in the institution, made the call during the 16th matriculation (2020/2021) of the institution on Monday.

The VC who warned students to shun vices such as cultism and drug abuse, also enjoined all the students to be on the lookout and promptly report suspicious activities, urging them to make judicious and optimal use of all the opportunities at their disposal during their sojourn in the university.

While threatening to sanction any student who indulges in anti-social acts, he said Bingham University being a faith-based university, had zero tolerance for any form of social vice.

According to him, a total of 2,364 candidates applied to the university and that 1,377 were granted admission.