Nigeria: 500 Killed, 201 Kidnapped in My Constituency - Kebbi Rep

A member of the House of Representatives from Kebbi State, Kabir Ibrahim Tukura, told his colleagues Wednesday that over 500 persons had been killed, 201 abducted and 15,000 displaced in attacks by bandits and terrorists on farming communities in Sakaba and Danko/Wasagu Local Government Areas of the state.

He, however, did not specify the period within which those attacks happened.

There was also no response from him to the clarification sought by our correspondent Wednesday.

In his lead debate at plenary, Tukura said though the state police command confirmed that bandits killed 88 persons in the last week's attacks on Koro, Kimi, Gaya, Dimi, Zulu, Rafin Gora, D'lanko, Dguenge, Chonoko, and Unashi villages in Danko/Wasagu LGA, over 150 people were discovered to have been killed after an assessment visit to the affected areas.

The lawmaker said reports had indicated that about 5,000 cattle and 3,000 sheep were also rustled in areas in the last one week alone.

He said the bandits moved in hundreds from town to town, searching for cattle to rustle, farm produce to cart away and people to abduct.

"In some cases, the homes of the residents are entirely burnt down, thereby rendering them homeless. Besides, many of their victims have been maimed while women, both old and young, are raped.

"Considering the current rise in security challenges in Danko-Wasagu and Sakaba Local Government Areas and indeed across the country, It is apt to state that the government has not done enough to secure the lives and properties of the good people of the local government areas to enable them to go about their everyday life.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The local governments have been suffering silently in the hands of bandits in recent months, a situation that has led to the overstretching of the security agencies beyond their limit.

"The farming communities in the local governments have lost over 500 persons to banditry and terrorist attacks. Furthermore, more than 201 individuals were kidnapped with millions of naira paid as ransom.

"Over 15,000 have been rendered homeless, the number of widows is on a steady rise, children cannot go to school, farmers do not have access to their farmlands, and local markets are closed.

"They are now becoming poorer and poorer, and above all, the local primary schools cannot accommodate the internally displaced persons in the affected communities," he said.

Adopting the motion, the house urged President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy more security personnel to Danko/Wasagu and Sakaba Local Government Areas of Kebbi State to forestall further attacks on communities.

It also called on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to establish a mobile police unit at Unashi and Mai-Rai-Rai villages in Wasagu Chiefdom which is the route of the bandits.